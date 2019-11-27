City considers next step for Lock and Dam

Augusta leaders are considering their next move for Lock and Dam

It’s been a month since the Corps of Engineers announced its plan to replace Lock and Dam with a rock fish passage, that would lower the upstream pool by two feet.

The city wants Lock and Dam fixed something the Georgia Ports Authority says will not happen.

“I think all options are on the table obviously many of us what to six lock and dam not sure that’s even feasible how the Corps is responding to us and everything we’re setting ourselves up for litigation is that going to work not sure again this is about the pool level so what ever we got to do to maintain the pool level is what we need to do,” says Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

City leaders say the plan for next week meeting is to discuss whether to file suit against the Corp to oppose the removing Lock and Dam.