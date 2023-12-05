AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – New developments are in the works for one of Augusta’s oldest neighborhoods.

The city of Augusta will launch a website to provide updates on the Reimagining Sand Hills project, which includes planned development at the property at 2403 Mount Aubern Street on which the former Weed School still stands.

As part of revitalization work in the Sand Hills community, the city of Augusta used funding from a U.S. Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant to purchase and the Weed School property for $1.3 million.

“The changes happening in Sand Hills, like redeveloping the Weed School property, is going to be a catalyst to significant opportunities to improve residents’ quality of life as we work with the residents to turn this neighborhood back into a thriving community,” said Augusta House and Community Development Director Hawthorne Welcher.

The City Administrator’s Office says the city’s intent is for the 2.2-acre property to become a mixed-used development.

They say the property will not be used for public housing.

The city will be hosting community meetings in 2024, soliciting feedback from residents regarding what they think should be done at the location.

The Weed School was built in 1936 as an elementary school for African-American children. It was used for other academic purposes before closing in 2011.