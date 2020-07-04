Citizens weigh in on the idea of a face mask ordinance

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – July 2, the Aiken City Council approved a face mask resolution, strongly encouraging people to wear them while they’re out. It’s not enforceable by law but some want to make face masks mandatory while others say not so fast.

“People still aren’t getting the message to wear masks. You go to the grocery store or any other store and half the people aren’t wearing masks. And it’s an easy thing to do,” said Vanessa Steiner.

Several cities in the Palmetto State like Columbia and Myrtle Beach have face mask ordinances. While in other cities such as Aiken, leaders are motivating people to wear one.

Some Aikenites want a face mask ordinance rather than a resolution.

Catherine Gouge works at Pitter Patter Children’s Boutique. She said, “I was under the impression we were already encouraging people to wear masks. I think they’re trying to step towards an ordinance but I think we’re already behind the ball at this point.”

“We need the mask ordinance. Not enough people are wearing masks,” added Steiner.

Various Aiken City Council members agree.

At the special called meeting Thursday, Councilwoman Gail Diggs said, “We’ve encouraged people! The governor encouraged people! But you go into a store now and most of the people aren’t wearing it and if you ask them, they actually get belligerent!”

But others are not keen on a face mask ordinance.

“This is a slippery slope and if you wish to encourage people, then encourage them with more advertisements. Encourage them with signs put out,” said a concerned citizen at the meeting Thursday.

Steiner said, “It’s not an infringement on anybody’s rights. That’s not hard to do. That’s just crazy, infringing on your rights. That’s not political. They’ve made it political.”

“It’s not about ourselves or our comfort. It’s about protecting others and stopping the spread because we want our downtown to stay open,” explained Gouge.

Aiken’s City Manager is working with the city’s attorney about putting an emergency face mask ordinance on the council’s agenda for the upcoming council meeting on July 13.