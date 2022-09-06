(STACKER) — It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Augusta metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of July 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.8% to $354,165. Data was available for 34 cities and towns in Augusta.

#30. Johnston, SC

– 1-year price change: +$16,015 (+13.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$38,239 (+41.1%)

– Typical home value: $131,266 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Girard, GA

– 1-year price change: +$16,183 (+14.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$46,502 (+57.7%)

– Typical home value: $127,052 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Wagener, SC

– 1-year price change: +$16,389 (+23.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$30,435 (+55.1%)

– Typical home value: $85,721 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Salley, SC

– 1-year price change: +$18,047 (+23.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$24,802 (+34.9%)

– Typical home value: $95,890 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Blythe, GA

– 1-year price change: +$22,628 (+14.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$80,515 (+80.1%)

– Typical home value: $181,049 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Edgefield, SC

– 1-year price change: +$22,968 (+15.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$54,286 (+47.9%)

– Typical home value: $167,633 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Waynesboro, GA

– 1-year price change: +$23,232 (+18.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$55,357 (+58.1%)

– Typical home value: $150,667 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Keysville, GA

– 1-year price change: +$23,261 (+17.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$61,062 (+63.2%)

– Typical home value: $157,660 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Belvedere, SC

– 1-year price change: +$23,265 (+17.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$58,985 (+60.2%)

– Typical home value: $156,966 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Ridge Spring, SC

– 1-year price change: +$23,906 (+19.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$57,358 (+63.7%)

– Typical home value: $147,461 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Tignall, GA

– 1-year price change: +$25,608 (+19.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$56,735 (+56.7%)

– Typical home value: $156,849 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Dearing, GA

– 1-year price change: +$25,853 (+18.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$58,896 (+56.5%)

– Typical home value: $163,053 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Augusta, GA

– 1-year price change: +$26,043 (+17.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$78,391 (+83.5%)

– Typical home value: $172,243 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Thomson, GA

– 1-year price change: +$26,067 (+19.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$55,667 (+51.9%)

– Typical home value: $162,999 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Hephzibah, GA

– 1-year price change: +$26,642 (+14.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$91,740 (+80.9%)

– Typical home value: $205,085 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Monetta, SC

– 1-year price change: +$27,753 (+25.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$70,472 (+105.7%)

– Typical home value: $137,134 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Trenton, SC

– 1-year price change: +$27,760 (+16.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$65,135 (+51.3%)

– Typical home value: $192,162 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#13. New Ellenton, SC

– 1-year price change: +$30,091 (+23.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$63,631 (+67.1%)

– Typical home value: $158,478 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Harlem, GA

– 1-year price change: +$30,096 (+16.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$87,205 (+66.6%)

– Typical home value: $218,205 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Murphys Estates, SC

– 1-year price change: +$31,633 (+15.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$77,762 (+50.8%)

– Typical home value: $230,814 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Lincolnton, GA

– 1-year price change: +$32,340 (+17.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$73,822 (+52.9%)

– Typical home value: $213,461 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Jackson, SC

– 1-year price change: +$33,518 (+27.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$63,518 (+68.4%)

– Typical home value: $156,368 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#8. North Augusta, SC

– 1-year price change: +$37,531 (+19.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$83,390 (+56.8%)

– Typical home value: $230,214 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Martinez, GA

– 1-year price change: +$39,613 (+18.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$91,214 (+56.9%)

– Typical home value: $251,461 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Windsor, SC

– 1-year price change: +$40,438 (+26.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$92,140 (+91.7%)

– Typical home value: $192,578 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Appling, GA

– 1-year price change: +$40,495 (+15.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$108,737 (+57.7%)

– Typical home value: $297,276 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Grovetown, GA

– 1-year price change: +$43,172 (+18.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$96,996 (+54.7%)

– Typical home value: $274,403 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Graniteville, SC

– 1-year price change: +$44,635 (+21.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$90,837 (+54.8%)

– Typical home value: $256,476 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Aiken, SC

– 1-year price change: +$48,704 (+22.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$95,696 (+57.4%)

– Typical home value: $262,455 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Evans, GA

– 1-year price change: +$55,530 (+17.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$125,756 (+51.2%)

– Typical home value: $371,338 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

