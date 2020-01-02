Cirque Du Soleil brings high flying fun to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Cirque Du Soleil’s show “Ovo” has opened at the James Brown Arena.

“Ovo” is a high flying, thrill ride of a show about insects who discover an Ovo, which is Portuguese for “egg.”

The show which has been thrilling more than 6 million people worldwide since 2009 features 10 high level acrobatic acts and 52 performing artists from 14 countries.

“I’m in the show and I’ve watched it hundreds of times and I still love it. I still laugh and I’m still amazed by all the acrobatics. So, if I can watch it hundreds of times and still enjoy it, you should definitely come see it once,” said performer Beth Williams.

Six performances are scheduled through January 5th.

Tickets start from $39 for adults, $25 for children and family four packs are available.

For more info CLICK HERE