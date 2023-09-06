Circle K retail gas station location. Circle K is a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard and is based in Quebec (Getty)

CSRA (WJBF) – On Thursday, September 7th, Circle K will be hosting a Circle K Day!

This includes stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. customers can save 50% on food and beverages.

Then to continue the celebration, customers will get 30 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m.

Also most locations will be handing out a limited quantity of fuel discount cards offering daily savings of 10 cents per gallon through the rest of the year.

The fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K locations. Check with your local Circle K for more information.