AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local NFL player is bringing joy back into his hometown here in Augusta with a special contribution for the holidays.

D’ante Smith who currently plays for the Cincinnati Bengals, is giving back to the community he’s known and loved just in time for Christmas.

“Even from a youth here at the church he was totally involved, and this shows his investment back into the community from where he comes,” said Rev. Clarence Moore, Good Sheperd Baptist Church.

Whether on or off the field, Offensive Lineman D’Ante Smith is being a blessing to others around him.

Smith is a member of Good Sheperd Baptist church in Augusta, where he decided to make a huge donation to families this Christmas.

“He donated $10,000, which is probably something he didn’t want to be out there. He’s just such a neat person but it was his goal to do whatever he could that was his contribution to the program today,” said Jay Bass, D’Ante Smith Foundation.

Hundreds of gifts were given out to individuals at Good Sheperd, with Christmas caroling to go along with it.

“He wants to give back to his community, his community being Augusta so wherever he can give back last year it was through gifts and food and shelter and things like that. And this year he’s partnering with the church,” said Jay Bass, D’Ante Smith Foundation.

But it’s more than just a contribution …

” Even though we’re coming out of the pandemic many families are still struggling and this will help them with providing some gifts for their children” said Rev. Clarence Moore, Good Sheperd Baptist Church.

Smith wasn’t able to be at the event, but he sends his love to everyone who was able to attend.