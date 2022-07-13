AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The recent crime wave is pushing a local pastor to organize a series of classes to keep churchgoers safe.

Church is typically the place you attend to find peace. But there is a lot of unrest nationally and locally with pockets of criminal activity. So, the leader of one faith facility wants to make sure that his congregation and the community are ready.

“This is my family and I will do everything to protect them,” said Macedonia Church of Augusta Pastor Gregory Fuller.

He may teach people about how to guard their faith each week. But he will soon offer three classes focusing on how to escape the trials of life, an unlikely encounter with crime.

“Hearing about the lady who was attacked at the Augusta Mall. The elderly lady attacked, robbed and then hit. That really let me know that we need to do something to protect our women, in particular,” he explained.

Pastor Fuller said some of his members were harassed and threatened in town. And with the increase in other crimes, Macedonia is rolling out Gun Safety, Women’s Self Defense and Fire and Fellowship gun range style classes, teaching people how to use a weapon, store it and thwart off an attacker without one.

Church isn’t the only place you can get properly trained on staying safe. In fact, Amontre Adams said he’s getting calls daily from people wanting to get their hands on a gun. He offers that chance in a class or private lesson. And it started during the pandemic.

“Most of my calls are from the local gun club that I teach at,” said Amontre Adams, Black Marshal Precision, LLC. Firearms Instructor. “They help me promote my classes. But now, I’m seeing a bigger increase of people outside of the gun club contacting me.”

While there is a big interest in firearms, Adams told us people need to seek out classes to know exactly what they are doing. But despite preparation, when the time comes, it could all backfire.

“When it hits the fan, you will devolve back to your lowest level of training,” Adams said.

“Paul says as much as possible, live peaceably among men. It says as much as possible, so sometimes it’s not possible to be peaceful with people,” Pastor Fuller said quoting Romans 12:18. He also pointed to Psalm 23’s rod and staff.

The three free events:

Gun Safety – Macedonia Church of Augusta – July 23rd – 10:00 am

Women’s Self Defense Class (FLAG “Fight Life A Girl”) – Macedonia Church of Augusta – July 30th – 9:00 am- 12:00 pm

Fire and Fellowship to practice shooting firearms – Name and directions provided upon registration – August 6th – 9:00 am – 11:00 am

To register for the classes, please call the church office at (706) 922-6101. The office hours are Tuesday through Thursday (9:00 am-5:00 pm) and Saturday (9:00 am-12:00 pm). Due to COVID protocols, space is limited.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps