AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – “Christmas, Mothers day and Easter, those are the Sundays that if people don’t come to church any other time they come on those Sundays and so service is always packed indoors prior to covid“ said Dr. Gregory Fuller, pastor of Macedonia Church of Augusta.

Augusta church leaders say they are expecting full sanctuaries on Easter Sunday.

Due to covid-19 you may see some changes when you come to worship.

Pastor of Macedonia Church of Augusta says because they are expecting a lot of people, they’re moving their services outside in the church parking lot.

“People can sit in their cars listen through there radio we’ll have chairs set up prayerfully it won’t rain so we can all be together outside so that’s what we’re doing this Sunday “ said Dr. Fuller.

The executive pastor of Stevens Creek Augusta Campus says she too is expecting a full house with plenty of activities planned for the weekend.

“We have a packed easter weekend planned we have nine services that will be identical that will be spread over our three campuses and then a family fun hour planned on Saturday before the Saturday service “ said Sarah Landrum.

Landrum also says they’re adding additional services to help people take precaution from COVID-19.

“I feel like that’s going to accommodate the crowds that’ll be coming it’ll give people options to spread out if they don’t want to come at peek times I truly feel like these services are going to serve the community really well” said Landrum.

While both churches are putting guidelines in place, they welcome everyone to worship.

“So we are truly just expecting this property to be of energized and excited people for all of the Easter experiences this will be one of the safest places in town to have your Easter weekend “ said Landrum.