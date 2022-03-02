AIKEN, SC (WJBF)- As the Russian attack on Ukraine enters its sixth day, people all over the world are praying for the people there.

People feel helpless watching it all unfold. It’s all happening so far away and there are organizations collecting donations to help the people of Ukraine. But, many turn to prayer because they feel it’s something else they can do for the, now, war torn country.

Aiken’s First Baptist Church is hosting a community day of prayer today. The church’s sanctuary will be open for anyone who wants to come and pray for the Ukranian people.

The pastor said Ash Wednesday seemed like an appropriate day for this day of prayer.

“From dust we have come, to dust we will return. It’s also a day when we focus on the sins in our own life and in the world at large and the ways that we all need forgiveness,” said Pastor John Carroll. “And so it seemed like an appropriate day to reflect on this geopolitical turmoil and the suffering of the people of Ukraine.”

He said that when people feel helpless in a situation, prayer is something that allows them to feel like there is something they can do to help.

“And so we come and we lift up the prayers in the mystery of God’s care for the world. Some things may happen that would not have happened. But also, we may be changed in ways to become more proactive or live in more peaceful and caring ways because we have spent that time concentrating our care and compassion through prayer for other people,” explained Pastor Carroll.

Pastor Carroll said the church will also collect a special offering that will be sent to the church’s partners to help the Ukrainian people.

The church’s sanctuary, located on Chesterfield Street, will be open from noon to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Ash Wednesday service begins at 6:30 p.m.