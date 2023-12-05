AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Christmas Day is right around the corner, which means everyone has their own project to get ready–including Augusta Roofing and Gutters.

The roofing company recently came to the site of the former National Science Center to fix some issues with the roof.

“They were having some leaks inside, and having some shingles that were missing. So, we decided to take a look at it, got up on the roof and saw there was more than one issue,” said Carolyn Chase.

While looking on the roof of the former National Science Center, they couldn’t help but notice the beautiful pine trees.

When the company was told the plot was planning to be cleared, they had a better idea.

“They were gonna cut them down, so we discussed about ‘why don’t we donate them, since it’s the holidays,” said Chase.

Some areas around the country have reported tree shortages.

Amy Tuschen says the prices are also going up, which is why they’re doing this to help the community and our veterans.

“Demand is allowing them to raise the prices of them, and that makes it even more challenging for individuals to try to find that tree. Especially military, with them being transient, they might not be as familiar with the area, they might not have been here as long,” said Tuschen.

Tuschen is a veteran herself, serving 8 years in the Army, following her father who served in the same branch.

“It warms my heart that we can actually do that, and just bring them to experience Christmas hopefully a little nicer,” said Tuschen.

Chase says her biggest hope with this is to bring happiness and smiles to anyone who stops by.

“I’m excited about it. I think just being able to give back, instead of just letting them torn down, cleared and going to waste–I would with a lack of better words to say. I just think it’s very important for us to give back to the community,” said Chase.

The Christmas Tree Giveaway is this coming Sunday, December 10th, starting at 10 am, and anyone is welcome.

It will be at the former site of the National Science Center, located at 159 Craig Sims Parkway in Augusta.

The trees are completely free, and volunteers will be on-site to help you load the tree into your car.

On top of the tree giveaway, Tuschen says they will also hold a toy drive for the Fort Eisenhower Christmas House.

Each year, the house gives toys to military families that may not be able to afford them.

So feel free to get a tree, and bring an unwrapped gift for a great cause.