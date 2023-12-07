AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – What starts with holiday cheer could quicky turn to your worst fears.

Doctors Hospital and the Augusta Fire Department provided a first-hand look Thursday at what could happen to a Christmas Tree if it’s not cared for correctly.

The demonstration today showed the potential threat that comes with the holiday tradition of the Christmas Tree – if you’re not careful.

The fire hazard posed by a improperly cared for Christmas Tree is the kind of holiday occurrence you don’t want happening and a potential problem you can take small steps to avoid.

The advice of the Augusta Fire Department when purchasing a real Christmas tree for your holiday celebrations is to remember to:

Select the freshest tree Provide the tree with an adequate amount of water Make sure there is a fire extinguisher in the home in an easy-to-find location Unplug all Christmas lights at night when everyone goes to sleep

Holiday danger can be lurking in the kitchen, also.

According to Dr. Shawn Fagan, Chief Medical Officer at JMS Burn Centers, Inc., at Doctors Hospitals, there is a definite uptick in kitchen-related and cooking-related injuries and incidents during the holidays – which goes hand-in-hand with the emphasis on spending time together with family and friends and cooking at home to celebrate the season.

Emergency management leaders say if you’re not careful, your Christmas could go up in flames.