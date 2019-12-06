Christmas time begins at Fort Gordon with Trees for the Troops

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) Fort Gordon wants to make sure all of its active duty service members are able to deck the halls this holiday season.

The Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, which represents Christmas tree growers and distributors, and FedEx teamed up to provide over 400 live, evergreen trees to Fort Gordon’s military personnel.

The giveaway took place during Fort Gordon’s Christmas Festival on Barton Field and was open to all active duty service members, retirees, reservists, National Guard, or their spouses.

