COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Due to the anticipated inclement weather that has been forecasted for the weekend, Columbia County officials say they have decided to reschedule the Christmas in Columbia event from Sunday, December 3rd to Thursday, November 30th at Evans Towne Center Park.

Administrators with the county say their top priority is to ensure the safety and the enjoyment of all attendees.

The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 6 PM where the park will be illuminated by the lighting of the 50ft LED Christmas tree, and from 4 to 9 PM, visitors can shop with local artisans and vendors, offering an array of unique creations perfect for gifts or personal indulgence.

Organizers say there will be no fireworks display this year, but Santa Claus will be in attendance.

According to Columbia County officials, the Christmas Parade that is being hosted by the Columbia County Merchants Association is still happening on December 3rd at 3 PM. For more information regarding the parade, please reach out to the Columbia County Merchants Association or follow the Columbia County Christmas Parade page on Facebook.

For more information and the latest updates, please visit our website at www.columbiacountyga.gov.