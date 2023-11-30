EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s Christmas in Columbia County! Some exciting holiday events happened at Evans Towne Center Park on Thursday night. It was originally supposed to be this Sunday, but was rescheduled due to expected rain.

Many were looking forward to the 50 ft. LED Christmas tree lighting ceremony, which is part of the festivities at the park that ring in the holiday season.

And besides strolling around the park and lookin at the upgraded Christmas lights, there were plenty of holiday activities for people of all ages to enjoy.

“Times are tough, and what better way to get together, celebrate something,” said Annie Colpaert.

One of the main attractions was the opportunity to meet the one-and-only big man in the red suit.

“I love it, I think it’s great, and this setup is wonderful that they got right here,” Santa Claus said. “And everybody have a Merry Christmas.”

Kids waited eagerly to tell him what’s at the top of their wishlists.

“A puppy,” Jet said.

“A car with a remote control,” Amari said.

“A Barbie dollhouse,” Zoe said.

People also had the chance to buy some unique and creative Christmas gifts from local vendors at the Sip and Shop market.

“There’s something here for everybody,” said Mary Gillam. “It’s great, I think Columbia county is doing well with how they’re spending our tax money on really what the people have asked for. It’s great to come out to something local like this.”

“You know they bring the ice skating rink in which is fun,” said Jim Gillam.

And little Zoe melted our hearts when we asked her what her favorite thing about Christmas is.

“Spending time with your family. Merry Christmas to one and all,” she said.

That’s not the end of the holiday fun. As of right now, the Columbia County Christmas Parade is still scheduled for this Sunday at 3 p.m. and will air on ME-TV.