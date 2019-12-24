Christmas Eve vigil tonight for a murdered one-year-old and mother

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – A candlelight vigil will be held today, Christmas Eve, for two murder victims.

Mel’isha Jackson and her one-year-old son Elijah were shot to death last week.

The vigil is from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church (271 Bethlehem Circle Graniteville, SC 29829).

All people are invited to come.

Meanwhile, authorities are searching for the shooting suspects.

Officials have identified three people of interest.

Each of the suspects appears to be between 5’7″ to 5’11” in height. One of the suspects was wearing a dark color jacket with a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. The second suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black sweatpants with a red stripe. The third suspect was wearing a dark color jacket with a hood and dark blue pants.

Reward money is being offered if you have any information. If you do, call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811, or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).