AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local church will be hosting a community health fair that will focus on diabetes health and wellness.

The Christian City of Praise Church presents the “Healthy Life Workshop” on Saturday, April 22nd from 10 A.M. to Noon.

The topics of discussion will be diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, organ donation, nutrition, and physical activity.

Dr. Pamela and Rev. Antonio Smith will be the featured guests and facilitators.

The health fair will take place at 1510 Halton Road in Augusta.

This event is free to the public.