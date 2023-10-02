AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Local organizations want to alert children in the community about what resources they have.

“This is one of the events that allows kids to come together in the safest possible way and letting them know that they’re supported by the community…,” Britney Pooser said.

The Augusta Partnership for Children kicked off its “Children’s Week” with a parade in Downtown Augusta.

“It’s important that we have events that you can basically have people come out and enjoy themselves and not look at all the negative things,” Jordan Deshong said.

The event is geared towards a brighter future for kids and teens and will have activities each day of the week, leading up to Friday.

“It gives us the opportunity for growth. Letting them know that– even though my daughter’s two years old– that from the age of two up to high school, that you are supported throughout your journey, throughout your education involving them well-rounded in the community,” Pooser said.

But not forgetting to have fun in the process.

“You got inflatables out here, plenty of food vendors– like the best food in town, and you at the heart of downtown– so you can’t get better than that. We got the spirit of James Brown right there,” Deshong said.

Parents say local high school bands were a highlight. And they’re glad to see teens doing something productive.

“Glenn Hills, you had Laney, Cross Creek. You had a lot of the great bands,” Deshong said.

Times and days for the rest of Children’s Week activities are listed below: