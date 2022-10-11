RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Halloween is almost here and a local hospital needs help getting their kids dressed and ready to celebrate.

Children’s Hospital of Georgia is now accepting donations for children’s Halloween costumes.

“Holidays are one of the biggest things we do for the kids to normalize their environment and make them feel just like a kid,” said Child Life Specialist, Stephanie Grayson. “So, for Halloween, what we really need is costumes to help us let the kids have a magical experience and dress up as anything they want to be.”

Children’s Hospital of Georgia is planning to celebrate differently than they have in the past two years, when patients had to stay in their rooms.

“This year, our hope and our plan is to go back to our original trick-or-treat plan which is where we take the kids throughout the hospital on a trick-or-treat route,” said Child Life Specialist, Macie Meeks.

The hospital needs Halloween costumes that are new and not worn.

Their greatest need is for boy and girl toddler sizes, youth large and adult sizes. They are also looking for costume accessories.

Donations can be dropped off anytime until October 28th.

At the hospital, patients and their families will also have other spooky treats to enjoy.

“Our interns turn one of our playrooms into what’s called a haunted playroom, where the kids get to go inside and actually scare the doctors and nurses, which is one of my favorite things because they get to be ones that just really get into Halloween and make it special,” Grayson said.

Grayson says that Halloween is a time where the kids are excited to use their imagination and pretend to be anything they want to be.

“I think honestly, they just want to be a kid. And they want to focus on things that are fun and not on things that are like treatments and what they have to do to feel better,” Grayson added.

“It’s pretty much the best day of the year here,” said Meeks.

“It really is one of the best days,” said Grayson.

If you would like to donate, go to their Amazon Wishlist .