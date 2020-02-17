Local children learn lessons of the heart

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – While most children spend time playing outside or sleeping in, nearly a dozen learned valuable lessons of the heart.

February marks National Heart Month and a local organization spent Saturday morning teaching children the importance of being heart healthy.

The children are members of the Augusta Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated.

For their monthly grade-group activity, they heard from local leading cardiologist Dr. Mac Bowman.

The children learned about their heart and ways to keep it healthy.

They also learned about careers in medicine and how they can follow in the footsteps of the physician.

Mother Quan Myers co-hosted the event and explains, “two key points that the kids can take away is the fact that they got to talk with a cardiologist one-on-one to find out what he does as a cardiologist, but also just the importance of starting young to take care of your heart at such a young age.”

Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated is a membership organization of mothers with children ages 2 – 19 years old.

The organization is dedicated to nurturing future African American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving and civic duty.