NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A child is now in the hospital after authorities say the child received burns due to a backyard burn barrel.

The incident happened on Thursday, October 26th near North Augusta Middle School around 1 P.M.

According to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, emergency first responders and fire crews were dispatched to an address along Hutchinson Drive for reports of a structure fire and a juvenile with significant burns.

NADPS first responders state that the home was not on fire, but that a burn barrel had been involved and led to the injuries suffered by the victim.

According to NADPS, the child has been transported to Doctors Hospital and the Joseph M. Still Burn Center, and there is currently no available information about the child’s condition.