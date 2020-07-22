Chief promises transparency during needs assessment

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta Fire Officials are preparing for a review.

After hearing complaints about the operation commissioners have approved a Needs Assessment for the Fire Department.

This will look at problems the department is having, an offer up solutions.

“We’re going to be an open book open up and be transparent so that an assessment can be done and hopefully good things will come from it and the department will be better off,” said Chief Chris James.

The plan is for the Administrator and H.R department to get help from a neutral third party to conduct the needs assessment.

The review is expected to take about six weeks.