Chief Meteorologist George Myers announces upcoming retirement

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A sad countdown has begun for us here at NewsChannel 6 as Chief Meteorologist George Myers has announced he is retiring after more than 3 decades with WJBF Television.

Myers last day is March 27th , he says he is ready to spend time with his family and just take it easy for a while.

In a statement during NewsChannel 6 at 6 on Tuesday George says, he’ll miss doing the weather but most of all he’ll miss the people of the CSRA.

He considers all of you his extended family with much love and many thanks.