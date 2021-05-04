Chief Judge Carl Brown resigns amid statewide investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Long time Augusta Judge, Carl Brown, is leaving the bench.

Brown, in his resignation letter to Governor Brian Kemp says, he will be retiring from the position due to medical reasons.

Judge Brown’s legacy in the Augusta circuit is known for his commitment to young people as a juvenile court judge.

Brown’s resignation comes as the Judicial Qualifications Commission works to investigate Brown on several allegations including:

Violations of rules concerning nepotism and favoritism

Attempts to improperly influence decisions

Insertion into a plea negotiation process

In the paperwork filed with the Georgia Supreme Court, Judge Brown’s resignation and promise that he would avoid seeking any other elected or appointed judicial office in the future.

The agreement states, if Judge Brown violates the agreement then the Commission reserves the right to continue its investigation and possibly file formal charges.

Augusta area lawyers sent a letter to the JQC informing the Commission of the great respect they have for Judge Brown within the Augusta Bar.

The letter also says, “Judge Brown is a man of the highest principles, and an experienced and able Judge. Except for a few who may criticize him behind his back, he is held in the highest regard by the great majority of lawyers in our circuit, and by the citizens as a whole.”

Judge Brown’s retirement is set to take affect on June 30th, 2021 at midnight.