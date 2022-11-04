AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Chick-fil-A on Washington Road in Augusta is now open again following an extensive renovation.

The location features a new two-lane drive-thru that circles the property, a drive-thru door allowing team members to better serve guests, more dining space, new patio seating, an improved parking lot, and a new entrance and exit at an adjacent traffic light.

“We are very excited that guests will have more room to dine inside and use our two-lane drive-thru, and we will have better opportunities to meet their needs,” said JT Powell, operating partner, “The staff is very excited, and we are looking forward to seeing our guests.”

The restaurant officially reopened Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. It had been closed since April.