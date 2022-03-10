AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Phi Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Nursing Sorority, Inc., is hosting a blood drive sponsored by the Red Cross at the Rains Room at the Augusta Marriott Conference Suites Tower from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday.

The CEP Blood Drive is planned to benefit those who are suffering from sickle cell anemia, cancer, and from trauma.

All donors will receive a $20 gift card via email.

To schedule an appointment, participants are encouraged to use the American Red Cross Blood Donor App by visiting redcrossblood.org and searching for CEPAugusta.

There is a known blood shortage in this area and as nurses, CEP hopes to do their part in helping to ease this crisis.