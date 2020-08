AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – According to Augusta Fire and EMA, a truck leaked an unknown chemical along the southbound shoulder of Doug Barnard Parkway near Perkins Road earlier this morning, requiring a closure of the right hand lane.

A hazmat crew with the Augusta-Richmond County Emergency Management Agency was on scene shortly before 11 a.m. accessing the spill.

EMA is still working with Georgia DOT East Traffic to clean the roadway and get traffic moving fully again.