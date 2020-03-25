Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center reports first case of COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center has one Veteran that tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the VA, the risk of transmission to other patients and staff remains low. The facility was able to discharge the Veteran for home isolation.

The most up to date information regarding Veteran patients with COVID-19 can be found here.

The VA will continue screening staff and Veterans who have symptoms, fever, cough, and shortness of breath. People who are known to be at risk for COVID-19 are isolated to prevent potential spread to others.

MORE: Total number of cases of COVID-19 in CSRA, SC & GA

Veterans and staff are encouraged to take everyday preventive actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.

LATEST NEWS STORIES