4 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Charlie Norwood VA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center has 4 employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

25 outpatients are under investigation for the virus. As of Monday April, 6, 2020 they have 8 positive cases that are all outpatients. The VA has no COVID-19 positive inpatients right now.

