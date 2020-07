Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Wednesday, the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center will host a virtual town hall.

Leaders are expected to give an update on issues affecting veterans and their care.

The meeting begins at 4pm and will be open to the public.

To access the meeting:

Join ZoomGov Meeting https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1601506238

Meeting ID: 160 150 6238

One tap mobile

+16692545252, 1601506238# US (San Jose)

+16468287666, 1601506238# US (New York)