Charity golf tournament tees off for breast cancer research

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Tee Off Fore Tatas is headed back to the CSRA for another year in a row.

The Apartment Association of Greater Augusta has organized the event for the past 11 years. Mary Barry has played in the charity golf tournament for the last three and plans to continue. “Tee Off Fore Tatas is an amazing event,” said Barry. “As a breast cancer survivor, I am so moved by all the hard work that goes into planning this every year.”

The tournament this year will be held October 2 at Mount Vintage Golf Course.

Tee Off Fore Tatas raises awareness and support for the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University to fund breast cancer research. Last year’s tournament garnered more than $26,000. Since 2010, more than $135,000 has been raised for the center. “This year, COVID has definitely taken the front seat on everyone’s focus,” said event chair Shelly Martin, “but that hasn’t stopped an estimated 276,000 new cases of breast cancer in women in the US in 2020. We hope this tournament

will provide a positive distraction from what has been a chaotic year for most and give people a chance to get outdoors and have a good time, while socially distancing of course.”

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast. Lunch will be provided in the clubhouse to take out on the course. The tournament finishes at 4 p.m. following an awards ceremony and live auction.



Mount Vintage Golf Club has COVID-19 protocols in place.

Though the tournament will be cashless, there will be several methods of payment by card available on-site.

Tee Off Fore Tatas is open to the public and welcomes players of all skill levels. Registration costs $150 for single players and $500 for teams of four. Sponsorship levels start at $200. Donations of any amount are appreciated.

“So far, our participation in teams and sponsorships is higher than where we were in years past at this time,” said Martin. “I think that shows that people are really looking for an opportunity to network in person again, have fun and focus on something positive.”

Golfers can participate in several contests, including the longest drive, closest to the pin and putting contest. This year, there will be two golf guns on the course; for $10, players can make their shot from an AR-15 retrofitted for golf balls. “I am always amazed at how many people take time out of their busy lives to support a special cause – the volunteers, the players, the vendors who sponsor the event, everyone,” said Barry. “It is a great reminder that even when you feel things are at their darkest, you can be fortunate to know there is a bright light that shines down to give you hope and

love.”

According to the American Cancer Society, there is a one in eight chance the average woman in the United States will develop breast cancer. Research through the Georgia Cancer Center is providing increased awareness, earlier screenings and better treatment options. The Georgia Cancer Center is a multi-disciplinary academic cancer center whose mission is to reduce the burden of cancer in Georgia and across the globe through superior care, innovation and education.

For more information about the tournament, visit www.golfaaga.com or call 706-814-6537.

Tee Off’s Golf Committee Chair Shelly Martin spoke with weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk about the important event.