AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Charges have been filed in the deadly collision involving a young Augusta girl.

Aubrey Taylor Newsome is charged with Felony Homicide by Vehicle in the death of 11-year-old Charnia Eccleston.

The affidavit states Newsome was driving under the influence.

The incident happened on Central Avenue and Whitney Street on Monday November 25th at 5:52 P.M.

Eccleston later died at 6:03 A.M. Tuesday morning at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.