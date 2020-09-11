Changes taking place at Bamberg School District 1 athletic events

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — NewsChannel 6 has learned of changes at athletic events held within Bamberg School District 1.

FACE COVERINGS & SOCIAL DISTANCING

All spectators must wear face coverings (i.e. masks) and practice social distancing while attending any athletic events. All stands and seats will be marked for social distancing. Family members will be allowed to sit together.

CLEAR BAGS

Only clear bags will be allowed at events. Clear bags cannot exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. Backpacks, duffle bags, large pocket books, etc. will not be allowed.

FOOTBALL GAME TICKETS & PASSES

Football game tickets will not be sold at games and must be purchased in advance. A limited number of tickets will be sold as seating capacity is limited to 50% or less. Tickets will be offered to players, cheerleaders, band members, and students, first, and then sold to the public on a first-come-first serve basis. Fans can purchase tickets in advance at B-E High school for $25.00 for all 4 home games or they can purchase individual tickets for $8 each from Wednesday at 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Friday the week of the game if they are available after pre-sales. Please note, refunds will not be given and tickets cannot be resold.

TAILGATING & PARKING

Tailgating will not be allowed. Home and visitor parking is separated with home fans parking in lot between the field and the high school, and visitors parking in areas beside the district office. Officers will be on hand to direct parking. ONLY players, coaches, and referees will be allowed to park on the grass behind the stadium.

CONCESSIONS

Concession items will be limited to pre-packaged items. Persons visiting the concession stands should follow the social distancing markers.

CLEANING

Custodial personnel will conduct cleaning of restrooms and hand rails during games on both visitor and home sides.

SECURITY

Security personnel will be at all games to help ensure security and safety as well as to monitor spectator adherence to these and other safety precautions in place for the protection of all.

Officials say the changes are subject to change without prior notice when conditions warrant change or when the district deems it necessary to accommodate each sporting event.