Changes taking place at Allendale County Schools athletic events

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — NewsChannel 6 has learned of changes at athletic events held within Allendale County Schools.

Officials say, the Athletic Department has implemented fan attendance guidelines as set by the South Carolina High School League.

Fans are admitted at a capacity that will allow for social distancing at all games, this season. Capacity will vary based on the location of the athletic event but the maximum fan capacity for football is 700 and 100 for volleyball.

Guidelines

• All fans MUST wear a mask to enter the facility.

• Social distancing will be enforced in the stands.

• Only clear bags are allowed.

• All areas of the bleachers will be opened to fans including the area behind the band.

• Children must be supervised at all times; playing outside the bleachers is not allowed.

• Fans that choose to stand around the fence must wear a mask and use social distancing.

• Concessions will be limited to prepackaged products only.

• Concession and restroom lines must use social distancing.

• After the game, all fans are expected to leave the premises immediately.

• Congregating will not be allowed.

Ticket Sales

The Allendale County School District’s Athletic Department will be pre-selling football game tickets. This measure has been implemented to assist with the practice of social distancing and minimizing the lines during entrance to the games at the entry gate. No tickets sold onsite at the gate.

Saturday – Monday, the week of each game, Allendale-Fairfax student-athletes, cheerleaders and band members’ parents/guardians will be able to purchase tickets online (anytime during the allotted window).

Tuesday – Thursday, the week of each game, all fans will be able to purchase tickets online (anytime during the allotted window) or at the high school from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, the day of the game, all fans will be able to purchase tickets online (anytime during the allotted window) or at the high school from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Gates for the game will open at 7 p.m.

Visit the Allendale-Fairfax High School website for online ticket purchasing and game schedules.