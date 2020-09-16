Changes could be on the way for Augusta garbage service

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) The city of Augusta’s current garbage contract doesn’t expire until the end of next year but city leaders are saying now is the time to try and find out if someone can do a better job.

Some Augusta leaders are down, on the city’s trash service.

“Our contract is not working and if it’s not working, we don’t need to be paying for it time to redo the contract,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Commissioner Marion Williams is leading the charge to put the 12-million-dollar garbage contract back out for bids to allow other companies to make proposals.

“We probably need a new contract to stipulate exactly what we need,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

To begin the city would need to notify the current haulers it plans to go out for proposals on October 19th, commissioners would have until the end of October to decide the services they want like whether curbside recycling should be out.

“I would get rid of it simply based on the fact there is no place to sell it we would just be recycling with nowhere to sell it,” said Commissioner Clarke.

But other commissioners see new contracts as a way to increase pickup days.

“We’re charging the same amount of money but only picking up one time we use to charge the same amount of money and pick up twice a week we need to go back twice a week,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Some commissioners want to rollover the current contracts with the haulers but that’s not the way the Procurement department wants to go.

“It would be my recommendation is that we all sit down come up with what we want this new contract to look like makes sure it includes those things and re-bid,” said Procurement Department Director Geri Sams.

If commissioners go out and re bid the garbage contract and a new company is selected that company would take over in January of 2022 in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.