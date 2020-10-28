Changes coming soon to old Aiken Mall

With possible changes coming to Regency Mall in Augusta, we wanted to know more about the status of another mall project. If you’ve driven by the Aiken Mall recently, it doesn’t look like much has changed but official say that work is actually being done on the inside first and that’s happening soon

“They are going to begin interior demolition. They must demolish those substantial portions of the interior of that side of the mall first which will not be really noticeable to the public,” City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

The landscape of the mall scene has changed dramatically since the mall was constructed about 3 decades ago, with more people shopping online instead of in person.

A development company bought the property recently and they are trying to revitalize the area with retail and housing. The housing plans call for a three-story structure with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.”The first step is ultimately going to be the construction of some apartments, approximately 250, uh, market-rate apartments before they can begin that work,” Bedenbaugh shared.

Next year, we’re told, we’ll see changes outside portion of the area. “We will expect to see exterior demolition of that portion of the mall to commence,” he said.

NewsChannel 6 cameras were rolling inside the mall back in 2018. Shawn saw most of the space unoccupied. Today, Belk and Books-a-Million are still open. Belk’s will stay after demolition. Books-a-Million “wants” to.

Officials are being tight-lipped when it comes to what other shopping options will be available.

“They wanted to make sure that they’re producing, or providing products that meet the needs of the community,” Bedenbaugh added.

Of course, once we get a concrete timeline for when we should start seeing those changes out here, Shawn will pass it along to you on social media.