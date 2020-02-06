Change a Pet’s Life event looks to educate the community on rescue animals

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The “Change a Pet’s Life” event is happening this Friday, February 7th from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Vineyard Community Church.

The event’s goal is to encourage people to adopt pets from shelters/rescue groups and raise awareness about animals in need.

The event will be hosted by Graced Kennel and will feature information on fostering, adopting, volunteering and donating.

“We’ll have veterinarians out there, different animal resources such as “Sam’s” — they help with heart worm treatment — and educational information on that. ‘That’s What Friends Are For’ they help with spay and neuter and assist rescue groups, and lots of educational information for the community. That’s what we want to get out there is we have a huge need for fosters, volunteers, donations,” said Cherish Danforth the manager at Graced Kennels.

We asked if this was the type of event that you should bring your dog to.

“Definitely not, we won’t even have any animals at this event, we definitely support animals obviously but this is an educational event,” Danforth said.

There will also be a movie playing on the big screen outside. Bring your own blanket and fold out chair.

For more information on the event CLICK HERE