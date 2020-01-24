Change a Pet’s Life Day event moved to February 7th

The Change A Pets life Day event that was scheduled for today has been moved to February 7th due to weather.

The event’s purpose is to encourage people to adopt pets from shelters/rescue groups and raise awareness about animals in need.

The event will be hosted by Graced Kennel at Vineyard Community Church at 3713 Wrightsboro Road and will feature information on fostering, adopting, volunteering and donating.

There will also be a movie playing on the big screen outside. Bring your own blanket and fold out chair.

For more info on the event or on how to donate CLICK HERE