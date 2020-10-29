Championship game for Aiken County middle schools postponed due to student quarantines

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The middle school championship game scheduled for November 4th has been postponed due to a rise in COVID-19 activity.

According to Aiken County Public Schools,

Due to the placement of middle school football players at Schofield Middle School and Kennedy Middle School into mandatory 14-day quarantines following designations as close contacts, the football contest previously scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, 2020, between Kennedy Middle School and Silver Bluff (Jackson STEM Magnet Middle School and New Ellenton Middle STEAM Magnet School) was cancelled and will not be rescheduled.

Refunds for purchased tickets are being generated automatically.

The Aiken County Middle School Championship Game previously scheduled for Wednesday, November 4, 2020, between Schofield Middle School and Paul Knox Middle School, will be postponed and rescheduled on a date to be determined later.

Thank you for your support of middle school athletics in Aiken County Public Schools.