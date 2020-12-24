Challenge to Richmond County voters denied

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Thousands of registered voters in Augusta will stay on the rolls.

Wednesday afternoon the Board of Elections denied a challenge to the qualifications of more than thirty seven hundred voters.

The challenger crossed referenced the Richmond County voter list with the National Change of Address Registry and the voters appeared on both.

However, a majority of the board found there was insufficient probable cause to accept the challenge.

“This challenge that is before us we are taking it very seriously we do not want to appear caviler in anyway we want to make sure every person that votes in Augusta Richmond County is eligible to vote in Augusta Richmond County and every person who is not eligible in Augusta Richmond County is not going to vote,” said Timothy McFalls during the meeting.

The person Challenging the voters qualifications was Jeremy Coghlan, who is Vice Chair of the Richmond County Republican Party.