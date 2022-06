AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Have you seen Cookie?

Cookie is a certified PTSD therapy dog that went missing Sunday June 12th behind Bricko Farms on Sand Bar Ferry Road near downtown Augusta.

She is irreplaceable for Ray, the veteran she serves and loves.

Cookie was wearing her official working-dog vest when she went missing. She is chipped and spayed.

If you have any information on where she is, please contact Jerry Lyda of Veterans K9 Solutions, Inc at 706-231-3856.