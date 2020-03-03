Certain Edgefield County Water customers asked to boil water following line break

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A boil water advisory is in effect for certain Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority customers.

Customers located in and around the area of Austin Graybill from Five Notch Road to Hwy 25, Thomas Place Subdivision and National Health Care are asked to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority.

The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority experienced a main line water leak on Austin Graybill Road on Monday, March 2 that caused the water to have to be shut off in these affected areas, officials say.

If you have any questions, contact the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority at (803) 637-3011.