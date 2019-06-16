Certain customers in Edgefield County asked to boil water due line break

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A boil water advisory is in effect for certain customers in Edgefield County.

Customers located in and around the area of Gregory Lake Rd from the old NA Country Club to Maple Dr, Maple Dr., Country Club Hills From Gregory Lake Rd to Mayfield Dr., Mayfield Dr., Warren Ct from Bonnie Brook to Mayfield Dr., Quail Ct., Lark Ln, Hickory Hill Dr., Locust Dr., Foxhil Dr., Chestnut Ln., Gregory Ct., Woods Subdivision, Lake Selisa Dr., Saint Edwards Ct., Kingswood Ln., Devon Ct. are asked to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.

The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority experienced a main line water leak on Gregory Lake Rd that cause the water to have to be shut off in these affected areas.

If you have any questions, you may contact the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority at (803) 637-3011.