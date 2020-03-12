Ceremony for Former Grovetown Mayor Dennis Trudeau postponed

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Grovetown announced the postponing of a ceremony for former Mayor and Councilman Dennis Trudeau.

The French Consul General’s Office in Atlanta postponed the ceremony honoring Trudeau over concerns about COVID-19.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for Monday, March 16th. The ceremony will be rescheduled at a later date.

