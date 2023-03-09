AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — You could see more Central EMS ambulances in Augusta once the city and the company agree on a price.

“How many ambulances do you need, to make this response time, on and on, then we’ll add up the costs, we want the committee to look at that we want transparency,” said Gary Coker, President of Central EMS.

Central EMS meeting with city leaders to discuss new ambulance service, the company suggesting commissioners form a committee to work out what the city wants.

“It’s important for us to be able to come back and say what we are exactly expecting from our ambulance care provider that’s the most important piece of the puzzle,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

The company providing no dollar amount for a subsidy but said it needs to make a ten percent profit, something Central EMS doesn’t require from other cities it serves.

“I am not comfortable with Augusta being the guinea pig, for the first time they have offered for this type of service,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Brandon Garrett.

On state orders, Central is to start in Augusta on May 8, the company saying it will be on the job even if a contract is still being negotiated.

“I do have some reservations about that because they’ll have a foot in the door already then, they can expect a contract if we can’t work out a contract then litigation will soon follow,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

There’s new ambulance service on the way but with it, some new ambulance concerns.