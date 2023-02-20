AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Who is going to control the Augusta-Richmond County ambulance zone is heading for a final decision.

Monday afternoon, the local EMS council voted 15 to 1 to recommend Central EMS out of Roswell, Ga. as the county zone provider. Central EMS beat out two other companies, including local provider Gold Cross.

Central EMS has not quoted the city a price, but one commissioner expects a deal can be reached and the state will award Central EMS the zone.

“We’re going to try our best to get a contract that is reasonable for Augusta and try and make this thing work, you know, they still have a step to go, the state still has to weigh in on this. I’m hoping they’ll back up whatever decision the council has made,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

According to the State Department of Public Health, the recommendation can either be accepted, rejected, or the department commissioner can order a hearing.