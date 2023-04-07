AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Central EMS is helping keep people safe during Masters week, in spite of an unexpected of an earlier-than-expected start date.

Most times a 9-1-1 call requires quick response time, and that’s something Central EMS has been ready for since their arrival in Augusta earlier this week.

EMS service providers are used to emergency calls, but no one expected to get a call like the one they did last Saturday night.

“What a team from Central that has come to work here, that has volunteered, that has taken their time and stood up this operation in such a short period of time; number one. Number two, what a team that the county has,” President Central EMS Gary Coker said.

People from north and south Georgia, as well as right here in the CSRA are on the job, making sure the people are safe.

“We all have one common goal and the common goal is to be there for the citizens of Augusta. So, when having a common goal it’s made it easy for us to work together as a team,” Commander Central EMS Jacob Hansen said.

Central EMS Commander Jacob Hansen is from Forsyth County. He says the entire team’s efforts are hard to miss.

“The employees that were here when we came in– they were willing to work with us and they are happy that we’re here, we’re happy they’re here. So, it’s just– it was two separate teams and now it’s one big team,” Hansen said.

And because things are still very new, the crews are adjusting to the city’s most critical times, and temporary walkie-radio system.

“We’re trying to identify and find where the peak hours are– there’s certain times of the day. For instance, at three o’clock in the morning, there’s not much need for an ambulance service, everyone’s asleep, but three o’clock or six o’clock in the afternoon– that’s where we’re finding the peaks to be,” Coker said.

“It’s a learning curve for everyone, and everyone’s learning how to communicate, and exactly what to say, and how to say it. Everyone’s been very receptive and very, very willing to work with each other,” FTO Paramedic Jennifer Kinsy said.

Staff, first responders, and crew members say though the transition happened all so fast, their time serving people in Augusta, has been timely and efficient.