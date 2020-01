(WJBF) – Starting Thursday morning, someone may be knocking at your door.

At 9 a.m. workers will start collecting data for the 2020 census.

Officials want you to know it’s important, safe and easy to respond.

They’re particularly concerned about under-represented communities that often go unaccounted for.

That’s a problem because census numbers determine things like how many government representatives communities get, and how federal funds are allocated.