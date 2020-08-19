Census committee looks to step up count

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta has work to do when it comes to being counted.

The city’s census committee meeting for the first time since April, after the things came to a halt because of the coronavirus.

So far only 57 percent of Augusta has been counted

So, the Mayor wants the census committee to put boots on the ground.

“I’m very excited by the enthusiasm I heard from the committee this morning we know in Augusta there are 198 numerators engaged right now we know that 25 more are being trained this weekend,” says Clint Bryant, Co-Chairman of Augusta’s Complete Count Committee.

The federal government has pushed up the deadline for the census count to be completed from the end of October to the end of September so the committee has 30 less days.