Cemetery mowing will ramp up

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta is ramping up efforts to take care of cemeteries.

We’ve shown you the overgrowth.

But the city says they haven’t been able to keep up because of the outbreak.

now the Rec and Parks Department says staff and inmates will clean up those cemeteries starting Monday.

“With the facts that we have Mothers Day Coming coming up the following weekend the cemeteries will be a push as our staff comes back and starts mowing that will be an area in all three main cemeteries at least have them looking better its certainly going to take some time to get them back in a condition we’re happy with,” said Gary Hegner Deputy Director of the Recreation and Parks Department.

This year commissioners approved 66 thousand dollars to hire a private company to cut Westview and the other cemeteries.

Hegner says issues with the Procurement Department is holding that up, and its possible they will need to rebid the contract.